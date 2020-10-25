Minority communities question election-year push by EPA

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Trump administration is drawing criticism for an election-year push to portray itself as a champion of a cleaner environment in disadvantaged communities. Environmental Protection Agency officials have paid numerous visits to battleground states in the presidential campaign, where they’ve announced grants for programs targeting low-income and minority neighborhoods. One $200,000 grant was for a section of Detroit known for polluted air. A local activist describes the sum as “a joke” in view of what’s needed. A former EPA environmental justice official says the administration’s initiative is intended to divert minority voters’ attention from its regulatory rollbacks. EPA chief Andrew Wheeler says “community-driven environmentalism” would be a top priority in a second Trump term.