Multiple crews respond to house fire in Raleigh County

PINEY VIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Raleigh County early Sunday.



It happened in the Gillepsie Addition of Piney View. According to dispatchers, the initial call came in just after 3 a.m. and crews left around 6:15 a.m.



According to the homeowners, everyone who was inside at the time was able to make it out safely. While they had the heat on, they said it is still not clear what started the fire.



The Bradley, Beaver, and Mount Hope fire departments responded as well as JanCare Ambulance.



The incident remains under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.