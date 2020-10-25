Oak Hill residents compete for best pumpkin carving

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) Oak Hill residents are putting on a proud display of their best pumpkins at the Lewis House this month.



Adults and kids of all ages were invited to enter a carving contest of which the winners will be decided on Sunday afternoon.



The Lively Amphitheater also donated a whopping 150 pumpkins for people to carve for the contest. The three different categories to be decided include adult, child, and child painting.



"You don't see something like this except in Kenova. It's unique and something to do instead of trick or treating, something they can carve at home and then display for the whole town to see," said Kathleen Lively-Polk, an amphitheater committee member.



Lively said the winner will receive a phone call and their names will be announced on the Oak Hill Halloween Festival's Facebook page.