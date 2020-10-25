Police in northern Mexico seize two home-made armored cars

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican police have seized two home-made tank-like armored trucks and three other vehicles with less extensive welded-plate bullet-proofing in the northern border town of Ciudad Camargo, which is across from Rio Grande City, Texas. Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said Sunday that the tank-like vehicles were like combat vehicles known in that region as “monsters” — it’s a nickname originally given to an armored dump truck found near Camargo in 2010. Police distributed photos of one of the trucks covered with thick welded steel plate, complete with a firing turret on top and a ramming prow attached to the front. State police say such vehicles “are regularly used in confrontations in the area.”