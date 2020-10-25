Polish women bring abortion restriction protests to churches

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Women’s rights activists staged protests during Sunday church services in Poland against a tightening of the predominantly Catholic nation’s already restrictive abortion law. In the fourth straight day of protests, activists held up banners in some churches. Some Poles argued on Twitter that people should not bring politics into churches. The actions on Sunday followed a ruling by Poland’s constitutional court that declared the termination of pregnancies due to congenital defects to be unconstitutional. Women’s rights supporters say forcing women to give birth to fetuses with severe abnormalities will result in unnecessary physical and mental suffering. Poland already had one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws, and the ruling will result in a near-complete ban.