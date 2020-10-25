Slim rain chances continue into the work week, while clouds linger

The clouds are still lingering around Sunday afternoon, with a few spotty showers here and there. Do not cancel any outdoor plans, as most precipitation is spotty, but just have the rain gear handy.

Expect the clouds and occasional drizzle to continue into the overnight hours, with temperatures holding steady in the 50s for Sunday night. Patchy fog will develop tonight as well, so give yourself extra time in your Monday morning commute.

We will still have plenty of clouds to deal with for the start of the work week on Monday, with temperatures warming up a bit into the upper 60s and low 70s. A spotty shower will be possible throughout the day on Monday, so it will be smart to have the rain gear handy.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger into Monday night, with occasional drizzle and fog into the overnight hours. Temperatures drop into the 50s Monday night.

A little more sunshine into Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 60s. However, we could see a great deal of rain later into the work week and it has to do with a tropical system. For details on that part of the forecast. Tune into WVVA News tonight at 6 and 11.