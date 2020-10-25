Thousands protest as Belarus leader faces demands deadline

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters in Belarus have pressed for the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader in what human rights activists described as the largest anti-government rally since late August. Belarusian human rights center Viasna estimated that over 200,000 people took part in a Sunday demonstration in Minsk. They carried red and white flags and marched while chanting “Go away!” and “New election!,” references to a disputed presidential vote that returned President Alexander Lukashenko to a sixth term and triggered almost daily protests. His main challenger who is now an opposition leader in exile called for a nationwide strike on Monday.