Thousands rally in Iraq to mark one year of protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of Iraqi protesters have taken to the streets to mark one year since mass anti-government demonstrations swept Baghdad and Iraq’s south. Protesters marched Sunday in the capital and several southern cities to renew demands to bring an end to corruption perpetuated by Iraq’s politicians. Over 500 people were killed during the months-long movement that started last October, many of them protesters shot by Iraqi security forces who used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds. The protests slowed amid coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, but protesters say their movement is still very much alive.