Californians see power shutoffs as winds, fire danger rise

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Californians lost power as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires and the fire-weary state braced for a new bout of dry, windy weather. More than 1 million people were expected be in the dark Monday during what officials have said could be the strongest wind event in California this year. As many as 361,000 customers in 36 counties are expected to be affected by planned outages in northern California and another 71,000 could be affected in Southern California. The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for much of the state.