Virus is pummeling Europe’s eateries — and winter is coming

HEIKRUIS, Belgium (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is surging across Europe with renewed force and, with winter coming, its restaurant industry is struggling. Spring lockdowns already devastated many eateries, and now a new set of restrictions is dealing a second blow. Some governments have ordered restaurants to close or cut back their hours. Others have imposed nightly curfews and social distancing requirements that allow for fewer cafe customers. More than just jobs and revenue are at stake — restaurants lie at the heart of European life. The governments of Italy and Spain announced new measures Sunday that are aimed at curbing spiraling infections but also detrimental to citizens’ love of late-night dining.