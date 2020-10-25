West Virginia Honor Flight accepting 2021 donations

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The "West Virginia Always Free Honor Flight" for Veterans is collecting donations for 2021. While the event was canceled in 2020, the organizers are looking ahead.

The event gives veterans the opportunity to fly to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials free of cost.

There are several ways to donate, including participating in local fundraisers. You can also donate online, as well as through the mail: Always Free Honor Flight, P.O. Box 931, Princeton, WV 24740 or by calling (304) 320-6032.

"We're hoping for 2021. We've got our fingers crossed so hard that we will be able to honor more veterans... West Virginia heroes," Dreama Denver, West Virginia Honor Flight coordinator, said.