Wyoming County doubles number of active cases in one week

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Wyoming County has doubled the number of active COVID-19 cases in the last week.



The county, which was in red on Saturday, October 17, had 59 active cases. As of Saturday, October 23, the county had 122 active cases.



According to the Dept. of Health and Human Resources, there is a wide spread in the active cases among age groups ranging from those under the age of five to those over 60.



Toward that end, the Wyoming County Board of Education has shut down in-class instruction for another week, releasing the following information on Saturday.



"Wyoming County is red on the Saturday Color Coded Metrics Map. This designation and protocols will be in place until next Saturday’s, October 31, Color Coded Metrics Map. Remote learning will continue. Employees will report as previously described. Masks and social distancing should occur in the work place. No Staff Meetings or workplace gatherings may occur."



It went on "there will be absolutely no student activities allowed. No practices or conditioning may occur. No student gatherings at all."