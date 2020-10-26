Airstrike in northwestern Syria kills over 50 rebel fighters

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian opposition spokesman and a war monitor say an airstrike on a training camp in the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria has killed over 50 fighters. A spokesman for the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition groups says the airstrike Monday is believed to have been carried out by Russia. He said it targeted a training camp in Idlib province run by Failaq al-Sham, one of the largest rebel groups in the Turkish-backed opposition. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 78 people were killed and nearly 90 more were wounded.