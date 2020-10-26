Asia Today: Melbourne to largely emerge from virus lockdown

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Melbourne, Australia’s former coronavirus hot spot, will largely emerge from a lockdown after the nation’s second-largest city recorded its first day without a new coronavirus case in more than four months. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews says that at midnight Tuesday, restaurants, cafes and bars will be allowed to open and outdoor contact sports can resume. On Nov. 8, Melbourne residents will no longer be restricted to traveling within 25 kilometers (16 miles) of their homes. Melbourne has been under strict lockdown measures since early July, and the state government has been accused of inflicting unnecessary economic damage by not relaxing restrictions sooner.