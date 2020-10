Big 12, WVU release conference basketball schedules

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Big 12 Conference and West Virginia Athletics released the men's and women's basketball conference schedules on Monday afternoon.

Both squads will open league play in Morgantown, with the women hosting Baylor on Thursday, December 10. The men will welcome Iowa State on Friday, December 18.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships will start about a week following the regular season, allowing time to reschedule any potential make-up games.

The full Big 12 schedules of both squads are below.

WVU Men's Basketball:

Friday, Dec. 18 vs. Iowa State

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Kansas

Saturday, Jan. 2 at Oklahoma

Monday, Jan. 4 at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Jan. 9 vs. Texas

Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Baylor

Saturday, Jan. 16 vs. TCU

Tuesday, Jan. 19 vs. Oklahoma State

Saturday, Jan. 23 at Kansas State

Monday, Jan. 25 vs. Texas Tech

Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Iowa State

Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Kansas

Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Texas Tech

Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. Oklahoma

Monday, Feb. 15 vs. Baylor

Saturday, Feb. 20 at Texas

Monday, Feb. 22 at TCU

Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Kansas State

Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship (Kansas City, Mo.)

WVU Women's Basketball:

Thursday, Dec. 10 vs. Baylor

Friday, Dec. 18 at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Jan. 2 at Kansas

Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Kansas State

Saturday, Jan. 9 vs. Texas

Wednesday, Jan. 13 vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, Jan. 16 at Oklahoma

Wednesday, Jan. 20 vs. Kansas State

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Oklahoma State

Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Texas Tech

Saturday, Jan. 30 at TCU

Wednesday, Feb. 3 vs, Iowa State

Saturday, Feb. 6 at Texas

Wednesday, Feb. 10 vs. Kansas

Sunday, Feb. 14 vs. Oklahoma

Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Baylor

Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. TCU

Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Iowa State

Mar. 11-14, Phillips Big 12 Basketball Championship