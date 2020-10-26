Bluefield, Va. Shop with a Cop program to begin application period

BLUEFIELD, VA. (WVVA) - It's the most wonderful time of the year!

The following is a release from the Bluefield Virginia Police Department:

Applications may be picked up at the police department starting November 1st.

Applicants/children must be residents of the Town of Bluefield Virginia. Applications must be turned in by November 30th to be considered.

Applications without proof of address or valid proof of income will be denied.

First time applicants that have not had the opportunity to participate will be given first priority.

Children ages 2-13 are eligible for toys, ages 14-17 are eligible for clothing.

DUE TO COVID-19 MASKS MUST BE WORN BY ALL PARTICIPANTS AND PARENTS/GUARDIANS AND ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES MUST BE FOLLOWED