BREAKING: Car accident in Florida leads to arrest in murder of Virginia man

TRIANGLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Florida troopers near Miami stopped to aid in a traffic stop yesterday and noticed a bad smell and flies coming from the vehicle.

According to the Miami Herald, just today Miami-Dade police arrested the suspect, Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain and charged him with second-degree murder and illegal transport of human remains.

Detectives believe Coltrain fatally shot Brian Trotter of Virginia who had been missing since Oct. 17.

He was only 25 at the time of his death.

Brian had been a Virginia high-school athlete and was trying to forge a career in music.

According to friends and family, the two were close friends, playing sports and working on music together.

Coltrain picked up his victim at his residence where he lived with his father.

“I heard a knock on the door. It was Rob. He was very reluctant to talk to me. I noticed he was acting really strange,” said Trotter’s father, who is also named Brian Trotter. “Usually, Rob comes in the house. This time, he was real distant and nervous and antsy.”

According to the Miami Herald, "The two men said they were going to “take pictures” in Washington, D.C. — the elder Trotter assumed it was promotional photos for their music. The father and son embraced."

“I told him, ‘I love you,’ and he said, ‘I love you,’” the father remembered.

Detectives searched the car and found a Glock .45-caliber pistol believed to have been the murder weapon.

Troopers found Trotter’s body “wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition,” according to a report by Miami-Dade Detective Omar Manresa.

At police headquarters, Coltrain made a call to Trotter’s sister. He apologized and said the death happened in Virginia, multiple law enforcement sources said.

No motive has been determined.

“No one can understand what happened,” Trotter’s father said. “Hopefully, police can shed a light on what made a friend of over 10 years decide to commit something like that.”

Stay with WVVA for updates.

You can watch all of our newscasts live on our App and website here: https://wvva.com/watch-wvva-live/