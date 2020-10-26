Cloudy conditions stick around for a few days; all eyes on Zeta’s track

Morning conditions consist of some patchy fog and mild temperatures. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s and upper 40s. Most of us are dry this morning, but a few showers are possible to work in this afternoon.

A cold front swings through today with limited moisture associated. We remain cloudy throughout today and tonight. High temperatures will head into the 60s and lower 70s. Winds are coming out of the west by the afternoon at around 5 MPH.

Tonight some patchy fog is likely to develop. Low temperatures will be mild in the 50s and upper 40s. Clouds remain into Tuesday with temperatures a degree or two cooler than today. We can still expect a few stray showers to glide through, but most should remain dry.

Today and tomorrow actually will be the nicest days in the work week. Tropical Storm Zeta will strengthen into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and could make landfall anywhere from Louisiana into the Florida Panhandle.

A low pressure system from the Great Plains heads our way about the same time as the remnants of Zeta come our way. The worst impact we will see is heavy rainfall. Roughly models are showing 1-2 inches plus from Wednesday through Friday. We could see showers from Zeta as early as Wednesday night and continuing into Friday.

By the weekend showers should limit and the sun should make an appearance again as high pressure builds back in.

This high pressure system will be a cooler one. Any trick or treaters need to be bundled up for Halloween night!