Crews battle morning structure fire for hours

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews were called to the scene of a single-story structure fire in mercer county during the overnight hours of Monday, October 26, this information has been confirmed by Mercer County Communications.

Dispatch tells WVVA the call came in around 2:30 a.m.

As of before the morning newscast, fire crews remained at the scene of the single-story home assessing any hot spots at 2829 Marellen Avenue in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Green Valley Fire Department, Bluefield Fire Department, and Bluefield Virginia Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Everyone was able to evacuate from the home and no injuries have been reported at this time.