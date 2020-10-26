DWC asks Office of Medical Cannabis to prioritize Women and Minority-led businesses

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Democratic Women’s Caucus of the West Virginia House of Delegates sent a letter to Jason Frame, Director of the DHHR Office of Medical Cannabis, today,

The letter urges the Office to prioritize businesses owned or led by minorities, BIPOC and women as the office reviews Medical Cannabis dispensary and processor permits.

“We encourage the Office of Medical Cannabis to consider diversity in ownership as they review applications for the program to ensure that minorities, BIPOC and women are given a chance to succeed in this new sector of West Virginia’s economy,” Delegate Cindy Lavender-Bowe (D-Greenbrier) said. Delegate Lavender-Bowe chairs the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

Additional members of the House Democratic Women’s Caucus are Delegate Sammi Brown (D-Jefferson), Delegate Amanda Estep-Burton (D-Kanawha), Delegate Barbara Fleischauer (D-Monongalia), Delegate Linda Longstreth (D-Marion), Delegate Margaret Staggers (D-Fayette), Delegate Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) and Delegate Lisa Zukoff (D-Marshall).

Read the full letter below: