Fox News anchors quarantine after virus exposure on flight

NEW YORK (AP) — Several Fox News Channel executives and on-air personalities were exposed last week to a person on a private plane who later tested positive for COVID-19. It has led to some restrictions at the network. Anchor Bret Baier said Monday that he’s tested negative three times in the wake of the flight and will be doing his nightly news show from home this week. The flight carried Fox personnel to New York from Nashville, Tennessee, site of the final presidential debate last week. Aside from Baier, Fox isn’t identifying personnel exposed, but Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino and Juan Williams were also part of the network’s broadcast in Nashville.