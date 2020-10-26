Gloomy conditions persist into Tuesday, while Hurricane Zeta brings impacts later in the week

A weak cold front is bringing clouds and spotty showers Monday evening and expect those conditions to persist into the overnight hours.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the low-mid 50s, with patchy fog and occasional drizzle developing. Most should stay dry, so do not cancel any outdoor plans this evening or tonight, but have the rain gear handy.

We are looking at similar conditions into Tuesday, with high temperatures mainly in the 60s and mostly cloudy skies continuing to plague the region. A stray shower can't be ruled out throughout the day Tuesday. The clouds hold into Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

The second half of the work week will be all about Hurricane Zeta's track. Zeta is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast by Wednesday afternoon and merge with a cold front driving out of the Colorado Rockies and Great Plains region.

The front, along with moisture from Zeta will bring us a good amount of rainfall into the second half of Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday. Most models are depicting between 1-2 inches of rainfall, but heavier downpours could lead to flash flooding concerns.

Severe weather looks low at the moment, but this could change, along with Zeta's track over the coming days.

