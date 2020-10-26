Harry Styles investing in new music venue in Manchester

LONDON (AP) — While most music stars are rescheduling tour dates to 2021, Harry Styles is looking farther ahead and making plans to headline his own arena — one planned to be completed in Manchester, England, in 2023. Styles is among the investors in the Co-op Live venue, a £350 million pound ($456.6 million) project that organizers hope will be the biggest in the UK. Styles tells The Associated Press he wants the arena to be a memorable place for both performers and concertgoers. Styles, whose own tour is on hold due to the pandemic, continues to act and says he fully expects Manchester — a city currently facing strict anti-virus measures — to rebound.