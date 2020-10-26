Israeli museum postpones plans to sell Islamic antiquities

JERUSALEM (AP) — A museum in Israel has postponed its planned auction of dozens of rare Islamic antiquities after word of the sale sparked a public uproar. The L.A. Mayer Museum for Islamic Art said Monday it was putting the auction on hold after a positive dialogue with Israel’s Culture Ministry and in response to a personal appeal from the country’s figurehead president, Reuven Rivlin. In a statement released by the museum, the Hermann de Stern Foundation, the institution’s primary donor, noted that the collection was privately owned and the sale was permitted under the law.