Kushner says Black people must ‘want to be successful’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential adviser Jared Kushner says President Donald Trump wants to help Black Americans, but they have to “want to be successful” for his policies to work. Speaking Monday on “Fox & Friends,” Kushner said, “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.” Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia accused Kushner of “casual racism.” Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile says Kushner is “talking to folks who have suffered and endured systemic racism and historic tokenism.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says “internet trolls” took Kushner’s words out of context.