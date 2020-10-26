Lakers, Dodgers fans helping drive uptick in LA virus cases

A backlog in coronavirus testing results concealed a recent rise in infections in Los Angeles County. The county’s top health official on Monday blamed the problem on a computer programming glitch that she said is now fixed. She says fans gathering to watch recent championship sporting events including for the Lakers and Dodgers may have increased the spread. Positive cases in the nation’s most populous county increased this month from an average of 940 per day to nearly 1,200 per day last week. The backlog and related processing problems led to roller-coaster case numbers for LA County and statewide last week.