Longtime federal appeals court Judge Juan Torruella dies

BOSTON (AP) — Judge Juan Torruella, who served nearly four decades on the Boston-based federal appeals court, has died at the age of 87. Torruella was appointed to the 1st Circuit in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, becoming the first Puerto Rican to serve on a U.S. federal appeals court. Torruella was part of a three-judge panel that in July unanimously overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence. First Circuit Chief Judge Jeffrey Howard called him “a wise decision-maker, a brilliant scholar, and a passionate participant in the pursuit of justice.”