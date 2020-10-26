Mayor: Video will be released in Black motorists’ shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The mayor of a Chicago suburb where a police officer fatally shot a Black man and wounded a Black woman inside a vehicle says police video of the shooting is expected to be released once relatives have seen it. Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham said during a Sunday prayer vigil for 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, who died in last Tuesday’s shooting, that the city intends to publicly release the bodycam and dashcam videos after Stinnette’s family views them. Police say Stinnette and 20-year-old Tafara Williams were shot after Williams’ vehicle rolled toward an officer following a traffic stop. The officer was fired Friday.