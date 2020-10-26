MCEA reacts to injunction rejection on color-coded map

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia's largest teacher's union lost its bid for an injunction on Gov. Justice's color-coded COVID-19 map. The injunction, sought by the West Virginia Education Association, challenged whether or not the map properly protects students and employees.

For local chapters of the union, like the Mercer County Education Association, the rejection of the injunction can be summed up in one word... disappointing.

"We had a lot of hopes for it. We were really hoping for a lot of change," Sara Ballengee, MCEA President, said.

The union hoped to stop the use of the color coded map, the compass the state uses to determine when counties can resume in-person instruction. For the WVEA and its members, the color coded map isn't impartial.

"It creates a false sense of safety because it's changed not only what it's measuring but how many cases have been allowed," Ballengee said. "And right now, we have high levels in Mercer County, but on that map, we could still fall into the green and yellow."

But while there was disappointment from the Mercer County Education Association, Ballengee said the MCEA feels blessed.

"We have a very good working relationship with our superintendent of schools. When we have concerns, she does speak with us. She does listen to us, and she does take that into account when she is making her decisions."

But Ballengee said no matter what, safety is the top priority.

"We want there to be social distancing, we want the disinfecting to continue to happen, we want the mask wearing to continue to happen, we want our kids to be able to continue to learn in the safest possible environment."