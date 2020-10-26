Moon holds more water in more places than ever thought

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists say the moon’s shadowed, frigid nooks and crannies may hold frozen water in more places and in larger quantities than previously suspected. And for the first time, scientists have confirmed the presence of water on the moon’s sunlit surface. That’s good news for astronauts at future lunar bases who could tap into these resources for drinking and making rocket fuel. In a pair of studies published Monday, scientists say more than 15,400 square miles of lunar terrain near the poles could trap water in the form of ice. That’s 20% more area than previously thought.