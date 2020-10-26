Most popular horror villain in every state

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In their third annual report, the team at FrontierBundles.com rounded up each state's most-popular horror villain.

West Virginiais choice is Pennywise from IT this year.

Iowa, Nevada, and Utah also chose Stephen King's killer clown.

Virginia's is Norman Bates from the cult classic Psycho.

See how the rest of the country compares:

