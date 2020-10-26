Muslims call for French goods boycott to protest caricatures

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Muslims in the Middle East and beyond are calling for boycotts of French products and for protests as a clash over depictions of the Prophet Muhammad and the limits of free speech intensifies. The issue has sprung to light once again in the aftermath of the killing of a French teacher near Paris who showed caricatures of the prophet in class. France’s president says the country will defend secularism and the right to show the caricatures. That has drawn angry criticism from many Muslims. The growing confrontation is raising political tensions between France and some Muslim-majority nations and could put pressure on French businesses.