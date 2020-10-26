Oak Hill man convicted of Strangulation, Sexual Assault, and Burglary

FAYETTE CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - Jeffery T. Mauzy, Prosecuting Attorney, announced that on October 23, 2020, Justin Conner, age 32 of Oak Hill, was convicted of the felony crimes following a two-day trial before Chief Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr.

According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney:

In March and April 2019, police responded to multiple domestic violence calls to the Trump Street residence Conner shared with his girlfriend and her son.

During the trial, the State presented evidence of Conner’s confession to some of the charges, medical evidence, and electronic evidence in addition to the victim’s testimony.

The evidence showed that Conner strangled his girlfriend until she was unconscious before he sexually assaulted her on March 15, 2019. On April 16, 2019, Conner kicked in the door to the same residence and attacked the victim multiple times.

Conner will be sentenced on December 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. He faces one (1) to five (5) years for strangulation, one (1) to five (5) years for third degree sexual assault, one (1) to fifteen (15) years for burglary, up to a year in jail for each domestic battery, up to six months for each domestic assault, and up to one year for violation of a protective order.

These crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer D. Crane.