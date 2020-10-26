One dead after fatal crash

TAZEWELL CO., Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.J. Nelson is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

The crash occurred Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:52 p.m.

A 2009 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Route 626.

The Impala failed to stop for the stop sign, crossed over Route 637, went over an embankment into the creek and overturned.

The driver, Rickie D. Vandyke, 57, of Bandy, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.