Outtakes: Springsteen on 1st guitar, touring and Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen, who released his 20th album “Letter to You” last week, discusses trending on Twitter, his first guitar, his first concert and the pain of the pandemic in outtakes from a recent interview with The Associated Press. Springsteen said he worked for a summer painting houses and tarring roofs to save up enough money to buy his very first guitar. He also opens up about the fan who gifted him a guitar after a performance of “Springsteen on Broadway,” which he used when writing the songs for his new album. Springsteen had plans to tour his new album next year, but he knows that may not happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.