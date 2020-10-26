Police: Virginia officer shot while chasing robbery suspect

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an officer has been hospitalized after being shot by a suspect in a robbery. Alexandria police said officers were called to a report of shots fired at the scene of a robbery early Monday. The department said that while chasing a suspect in the robbery, an officer was shot in the lower body. WUSA-TV reported that the agency said the officer returned fire but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was struck. Officials said the officer has been taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. News outlets reported that no suspects have been taken into custody.