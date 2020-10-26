Post-Abe agenda: Suga says Japan to go carbon-free by 2050

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has declared Japan will achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 in his first policy speech after taking over from Shinzo Abe. The policy speech Monday as the parliamentary session began set an ambitious agenda reflecting Suga’s pragmatic approach to getting things done. Suga, formerly chief cabinet secretary, took office last month after Abe resigned over health problems. In his speech, Suga prioritized balancing pandemic measures and the economy, while pushing a regional security and economic vision for countering China’s influence. Suga has launched a range of pragmatic policies but faces criticism over his high-handed approach and clashes with top academics who say he is trying to muzzle dissent.