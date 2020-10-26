Princeton Community Hospital sees increase in COVID-19 Admissions

Princeton Community Hospital is one of the hospitals seeing an increase in Coronavirus admissions.

"We've had about six percent of those overall patients. It's a challenge because the numbers continue to increase and it's a draw on our experienced staff, our personal protective equipment, and over all bed availability," Rose Morgan, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services at Princeton Community Hospital.

Princeton Community Hospital isn't alone, the Governor says West Virginia's mountains are not shielding the state from the surge in COVID-19. More people than ever require hospital beds to fight the virus.

"We have 215 patients hospitalized which is a record high for us. West Virginia is not immune to this disease," Governor Jim Justice said.

Frontline Healthcare workers are not immune to the surge either. Princeton Community Hospital has a contingency plan when staff gets sick.

"We've had to resort to using travel nurses. That is outside of our attachment area, to get us through the staffing challenges that having additional patients and very sick COVID patience has created," Morgan said.

While the rising case count is concerning, there is also some worry about the equipment required to help people recover from Coronavirus.

"Although we still have plenty of capacity on the COVID side we are still seeing more hospitalizations happen that we've seen since the COVID pandemic started." That is very consistent, after about two weeks of seeing more cases we'll see more hospitalizations, and another week after that about three or four weeks of see a lot of new cases. We will see more people in the ICU, and we will see more people dying of COVID," Dr. Clay Marsh said.

Princeton Community Hospital says they've been asked about their equipment status, but the rising number of COVID patients is prompting them to hold onto what they have.

"We were asked if we could spare any into other places in the state, as their numbers increase and unfortunately we haven't been able to do that because we anticipate we will need what we have here to stay here as we are seeing the number of patients requiring ventilation," Morgan said.

Public health officials statewide are encouraging everyone to follow pandemic protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.