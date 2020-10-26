Rested Ravens gear up for showdown with unbeaten Steelers

Coming off an unusual bye week that included daily COVID-19 testing, a stay-safe directive and the addition of sack specialist Yannick Ngakoue, the Baltimore Ravens have turned their attention toward Sunday’s AFC North showdown with the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore’s bye came a week earlier than scheduled after the pandemic forced the postponement of the Oct. 4 game between Pittsburgh and Tennessee to Sunday. The Steelers won to improve to 6-0 while the Ravens (5-1) wrapped up a mellow weekend in the area. In years past, the players would use the bye to head home or take a short vacation. This year, because of COVID-19, forays out of town are unwise and essentially undoable.