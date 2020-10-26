STAT WATCH: Accuracy of Mertz, Fields in openers tops FBS

The passing accuracy displayed by Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz and Ohio State’s Justin Fields in their teams’ openers had only been seen once before in the Big Ten in the past 20 years. Mertz and Fields each completed 20 of 21 passes (95.2%) for the best performances in the country since another Big Ten quarterback, Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, hit 21 of 22 (95.5%) against Purdue last year. Mertz threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Illinois in his first start. Fields passed for 276 yards and two TDs in a 52-17 win over Nebraska.