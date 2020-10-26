Sterling K. Brown finds his balance in when to speak out

NEW YORK (AP) — Season five of NBC’s “This Is Us,” debuts Tuesday and it addresses both the pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement. Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, says he can relate to how his character, a Black man who was adopted into a white family, feels in the aftermath of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd as his TV relatives look to him for ways to make him feel better. Brown says he received “tons of phone calls” from people asking what they could do. Brown’s career has taken off thanks to ‘This is Us’ and two Emmy wins. Brown spoke to the AP about becoming a celebrity who people want to hear from.