Tazewell County extends early voting hours

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -- Demand for early voting in has been high in Tazewell County, according to the Office of Voter Registration and Elections.

To accommodate this demand, early voting hours are being extended. Starting October 27, voters can cast their ballots between 8am and 6pm. These hours will remain in effect through the last day of early voting on October 31.

The early voting location for Tazewell County is at the Office of Voter Registration located at 2848 Riverside Dr., North Tazewell, VA.