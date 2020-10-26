Tensions between EU and Turkey escalate over Erdogan insults

BRUSSELS (AP) — Tensions between the European Union and Turkey have risen further after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said French President Emmanuel Macron needed mental health treatment. Several EU officials harshly criticized Erdogan’s comments over the weekend and the EU Commission said on Monday that the Turkish leader should change his approach if he does not want to derail attempts at renewed dialogue with his country. At a summit earlier this month, EU member states agreed to review Turkey’s behavior in December. They have threatened to impose sanctions if Erdogan does not stop “provocations” and “unilateral action” on a series of topics.