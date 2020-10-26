Thai Parliament holds special session as protests continue

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Parliament has started a special session called to address political tensions amid near daily pro-democracy protests demanding the prime minister’s resignation, constitutional changes and reforms to the monarchy. Even as lawmakers debated, the student-led rallies were set to continue with a march through central Bangkok on Monday evening to the German Embassy, apparently to bring attention to the time the king spends in Germany. The scrutiny and public criticism of the monarchy that has been displayed by some protesters is unprecedented in a country where the royal institution has been considered sacrosanct. It has also led royalists to stage their own counter rallies and to denounce the protesters for raising the issue, increasing the risk of confrontation.