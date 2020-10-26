Top Plays: Football Friday Week 8

(WVVA) - Our Week 8 Football Friday coverage saw some skill players make leaping grabs, stretching touchdowns and throw monster stiff arms. Check out this week's Top Plays.

#3: Tyler Meadows connects with Dylan Blake on a half-ending hail mary in a 42-20 defeat to River View.

#2: Ethan Parsons dispatches of nearly half the Lincoln County defense en route to a score and a 54-14 victory.

#1: Atticus Goodson tosses a defender aside a la Derrick Henry before scoring in a 42-0 win over Nicholas County.