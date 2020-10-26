Turkey, Turkish Cypriots seek 2-state deal for Cyprus

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president and the newly-elected Turkish Cypriot leader have voiced support for the resumption of peace talks for Cyprus based on a solution envisioning two separate states. Speaking alongside the Turkish-backed politician who won the Turkish Cypriot leadership election last week — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that peace efforts seeking a federal solution to divided Cyprus had been tried before and would be a “waste of time.” Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north that is economically and militarily dependent on Ankara.