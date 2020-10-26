Turkey: Suspected Kurdish militants dead after police chase

ANKARA (AP) — Turkish officials say a suspected Kurdish militant killed himself by detonating explosives following a police chase near Turkey’s border with Syria and a second suspect was slain by security forces. The local governor says a small number of people were slightly injured but none seriously in Monday’s incident in the town of Iskenderun. He says the chase began when police tried to stop two people at a road block. The official says the suspects were affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party and had fled their hideout in the Amanos Mountains following Turkish security operations there.