VIDEO: Inside the state’s only ‘red’ county on the COVID-19 map

WYOMING CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - As the country heads into cold and flu season, one West Virginia county has been on high alert for some time.

Wyoming County has been in the red for seven days.

Wyoming County's public health leaders report increases ten times the state average.

The Governor today addressed the county's situation saying, "Today, we have one red county, it continues to be Wyoming. We're trying in every way we possibly can to help the good people of Wyoming County. All my roots are in Wyoming County, and absolutely I want to help them in every way, just like I want to help all of our counties…"

The Wyoming County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the old Board of Education in Pineville.

