Wary of angering public, Iran has few ways to contain virus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s health minister recently delivered a rare speech criticizing his own government’s refusal to enforce basic health measures, as coronavirus infections and deaths surge in the Islamic Republic. Yet just one day later, the minister sent a starkly different message, seeking to reassure the public that things were under control. The rhetorical about-face is typical of Iranian leaders’ inconsistent response to the pandemic that many see as helping to fuel the virus’s spread. Experts say the mixed messages reflect the fact that the leadership has little room to impose severe restrictions that would damage an already fragile economy — and thus stoke public anger.