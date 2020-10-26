West Virginia Senators split on Barrett

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Amy Coney Barrett is headed to to the Supreme Court after being confirmed in a 52-48 vote by the Senate.

West Virginia Senator Manchin voted against the confirmation saying, "Today the Senate took unprecedented action never before seen in the 240 year history of our country, but it didn’t have to be this way. "

He went on to state, "The facts are clear—never before has the president nominated and the Senate confirmed a Supreme Court justice between July and Election Day in a presidential election year."

“This degradation of Senate norms and procedures didn’t start with the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and it won’t end here. The U.S. Senate is supposed to be the greatest deliberative body in the world and perhaps we used to be. But each time a Senate majority – regardless of party – changes the rules, we reduce the incentive to work together across party lines. Instead, the partisan governing of the last ten years and the rushed nomination of Judge Barrett only fans the flames of division at a time when Americans are deeply divided. Judge Barrett’s nomination and the confirmation process are far from business as usual. I cannot support the nomination of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States on the eve of a Presidential election. It is simple - this nomination should have waited until after the election.”

West Virginia Senator Capito voted for the confirmation stating, “Tonight, I was proud to cast my vote in support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as our newest Supreme Court Justice. Based on Judge Barrett’s impressive resume, coupled with her depth of legal knowledge, she is clearly qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court. Her judicial philosophy and record on the Seventh Circuit are those of a mainstream jurist who considers herself bound by the law—not free to decide cases based on her own personal opinions."

“Ultimately, the most important factors in my decision to confirm a Supreme Court nominee are whether the nominee is well-qualified, has a record of applying the original text of our Constitution, and has the support of my fellow West Virginians. Judge Barrett meets the criteria. After meeting with Judge Barrett personally, thoroughly examining her record, and watching her impressive hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, I am even more certain that she is a fair-minded individual that understands and respects the responsibilities of a Supreme Court justice.

“West Virginians want a Supreme Court Justice with experience and integrity who will protect our Constitution and decide cases fairly. West Virginians want a Supreme Court Justice who will serve as a role model for our children and grandchildren. That’s exactly what they will get with Jude Amy Coney Barrett, and it’s for those reasons and more that I was proud to vote to confirm her to the United States Supreme Court.”

Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by Trump.

With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats still argued the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine voted against the confirmation saying, "I voted not to confirm Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court. After declaring the Senate shouldn’t confirm a new justice during an election year in 2016, Senate Republicans have abandoned their own rule so they can ram through their own nominee in hopes she will strike down the Affordable Care Act. I strain to recall ever before witnessing such disdain for precedent, such disrespect for the legacy of an American giant, such disregard for the will of the voters.”

Virginia Senator Mark Warner has not released a statement at the time of this posting.

